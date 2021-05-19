Grandview Asset Management LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

SBSW traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 52,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,168. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.