Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $533.90 Million

Analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to post $533.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $542.80 million and the lowest is $525.00 million. Gray Television reported sales of $451.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Gray Television stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. 9,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $267,555.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,050 shares of company stock worth $2,545,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $21,188,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,507 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after buying an additional 85,445 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 14.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 235,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after buying an additional 377,470 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

