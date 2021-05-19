Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,652 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,652 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,003.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,410.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,251. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

