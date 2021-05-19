Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.89

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$36.89 and last traded at C$36.84, with a volume of 192969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on GWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.85.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.73. The firm has a market cap of C$34.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.16%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at C$108,059.69. Also, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings purchased 366,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 366,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,259,181.87. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.