Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

