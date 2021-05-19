Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Takes $591,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.90. 507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,915. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

