Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 34,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 33,494 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 433,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,269,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of -303.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

