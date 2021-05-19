Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,311 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

Shares of GS opened at $357.36 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.68 and a 52-week high of $376.98. The company has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.11 and a 200 day moving average of $293.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

