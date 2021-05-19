Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial comprises approximately 0.4% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 191,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 35,345 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 380.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 759,358 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 61.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,255 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 119.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 523,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

