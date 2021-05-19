Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,658.75 ($21.67).

Shore Capital reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of LON:GRG traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,474 ($32.32). 129,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,611. The company has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -191.78. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,731 ($35.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,331.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,008.29.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.44), for a total transaction of £23,300 ($30,441.60). Also, insider Roger Whiteside sold 28,005 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,195 ($28.68), for a total transaction of £614,709.75 ($803,122.22). Insiders have sold a total of 115,562 shares of company stock valued at $244,693,991 in the last 90 days.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

