Gresham House (LON:GHE) Sets New 52-Week High at $890.00

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 890 ($11.63) and last traded at GBX 890 ($11.63), with a volume of 15013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 879 ($11.48).

GHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 959 ($12.53) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 824.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 800.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £292.29 million and a PE ratio of 488.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Gresham House’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

