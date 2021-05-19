Grid+ (GRID) Price Hits $0.19

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Grid+ has traded down 38% against the US dollar. Grid+ has a market cap of $7.52 million and $98,051.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00079851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00018244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $491.05 or 0.01334325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.34 or 0.10437987 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00058442 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

