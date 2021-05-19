Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ GO opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.