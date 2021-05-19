Grocery Outlet’s (GO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,992 shares of company stock valued at $11,241,152 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

