GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GRWG. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

GRWG stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.35 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,497 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 679,639 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 335,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth $16,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

