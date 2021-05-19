GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

BABA stock opened at $213.72 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $196.70 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

