GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 899 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,903 shares of company stock valued at $78,114,057. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $577.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $556.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $679.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $674.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

