GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $323.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.99. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.02 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

