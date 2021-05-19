GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes $751,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 611.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after buying an additional 8,400,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ford Motor by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after buying an additional 7,233,265 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,693 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

