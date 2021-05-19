GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Aphria by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Aphria by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aphria stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. Aphria Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $32.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Aphria’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Pi Financial downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

