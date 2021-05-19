GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Upgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.00. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s previous close.

GOTU stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. GSX Techedu has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

