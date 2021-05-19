Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires 3,878 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 135,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,796,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,202,000 after acquiring an additional 779,911 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $361.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

