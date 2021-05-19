Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 217 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 65,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 623,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,673,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $251.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.33 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

