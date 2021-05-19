Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $255.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

