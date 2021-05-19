Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 112,829 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Hanesbrands worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

