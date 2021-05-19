Harmony (ONE) One Day Volume Tops $536.92 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 36.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Harmony has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $536.92 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00075361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00098025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.21 or 0.01162856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

