HC Wainwright Increases Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $212.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $207.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.24.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $175.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $181.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after buying an additional 179,674 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after buying an additional 60,065 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,704,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $136,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

