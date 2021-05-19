HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

