Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 31,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.