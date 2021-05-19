HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of HDELY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.42. 53,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,765. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is a positive change from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.56%.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

