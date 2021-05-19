Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.50

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HOT opened at GBX 1,519.90 ($19.86) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 672 ($8.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,630.50 ($21.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £120.04 million and a PE ratio of 1,510.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,522.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,286.81.

About Henderson Opportunities Trust

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

