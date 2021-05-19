Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Rodger Offenbach Sells 2,000 Shares

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Rodger Offenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $18,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HNNA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. 31,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,916. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Advisors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hennessy Advisors by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.