Herc (NYSE:HRI) Trading Down 7.5%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s share price traded down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $99.65 and last traded at $99.95. 1,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 223,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth about $520,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth about $23,302,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Herc by 53.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 414,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,039,000 after acquiring an additional 144,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

