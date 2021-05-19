Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 99.00% from the company’s current price.

HIMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.73. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $19,274,000.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

