Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.2% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $229.73. 63,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,756. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.52. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.43 and a 12-month high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

