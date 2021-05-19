Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $38.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $38,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691,889. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.98 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.