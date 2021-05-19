HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

HNI has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. HNI has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:HNI opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. HNI has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $45.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $161,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $42,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,423.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,705 shares of company stock worth $1,051,024 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

