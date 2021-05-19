HNI (NYSE:HNI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.24

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.24 and last traded at $45.23, with a volume of 179852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

In other news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $75,238.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $42,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,423.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,024. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of HNI by 58.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 701.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

