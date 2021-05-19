Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of HEP opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

