Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BOWL. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

BOWL stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00. The company has a market capitalization of £392.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.56. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12 month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 208.99.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

