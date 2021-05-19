HomeServe (LON:HSV) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,368.50 ($17.88).

Shares of HSV opened at GBX 914.50 ($11.95) on Tuesday. HomeServe has a 12-month low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,133.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,106.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. The stock has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 33.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 19.80 ($0.26) dividend. This is a boost from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

