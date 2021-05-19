HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HMSVF remained flat at $$15.25 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

