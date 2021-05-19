Honest Trading 30.9% Lower This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $63,418.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honest has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi.

Honest Coin Trading

