Howard Hughes Medical Institute Sells 399,000 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,498,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

