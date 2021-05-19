HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.37.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 557,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,055. HP has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $413,229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

