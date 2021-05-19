H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.70.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:HRUFF opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.