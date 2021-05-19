HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $293 million-$297 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.32 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.610-1.650 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cannonball Research boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $525.92.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $13.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.30. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,911. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $509.08 and a 200 day moving average of $437.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $181.74 and a 52-week high of $574.83. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of -267.60 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,306 shares of company stock worth $9,869,193. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.