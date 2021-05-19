Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Sells C$28,520.00 in Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$378,070.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$9.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.27 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.74.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -2.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.91.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

