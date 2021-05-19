Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 846,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,539. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). As a group, analysts predict that Humanigen will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 37,300 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $876,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,845,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,368,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 286,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $6,498,000. Think Investments LP boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 22.4% in the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 1,314.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 253,184 shares during the period. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

