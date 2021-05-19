Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.20

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 227.20 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 264.48 ($3.46). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 259 ($3.38), with a volume of 233,253 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 276.43 ($3.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 260.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £420.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.05%.

In other news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £13,400 ($17,507.19). Also, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total value of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

Hunting Company Profile (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

